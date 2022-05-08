which vitamins and supplements help us get better

Essential for the proper functioning of our body, vitamins are micronutrients also useful for relieving psychophysical stress.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

The vitamins are substances that fall into the class of micronutrients and are indispensable for the correct and correct functioning of our organism.

The first vitamin was identified in 1912 by the Polish scientist Casimir Funksince then many others have been identified and to date they are I know 13.

Some of them deal with intervening in the glycolysis processothers in the growth and in the development of bonestill others in that of the growth of hair and teeth. There are also vitamins that help eyes health And nervous system. Each of them, therefore, has very specific tasks, but when we are stressed which vitamins should we prefer?

TO NOT MISS ANY UPDATES FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Vitamins for physical and mental stress

Given that all vitamins are important, let’s find out which ones we should prefer against physical and mental stress.

The vitamins they are naturally contained in many foods, above all fruit And vegetables who have always been our greatest allies. However, since the 1930s, researchers have also begun to produce them in a manner syntheticthus arrived on the market the supplementsother great allies for health.

At this point we should understand when we are in a period of strong stress which, as we know also affects physical health, which vitamins to prefer.

Vitamins of the group B; also known as niacin or PP, the vitamin B3 promotes the synthesis of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and sleep. This vitamin is found in many nuts, but also white meat and fish.

Always in the same group we find the vitamin B12 which has an effect invigorating and relaxing on the nervous system by acting as a sedative. It is found in shellfish, dairy products and eggs.

C vitamin; boosting your vitamin C levels promises to better withstand tension and in the presence of a strong stress it manages to keep it at bay blood pressure, modulating the production of adrenaline and calming anxiety. It is found in vegetables such as yellow peppers, but also in strawberries and kiwis.

Finally, vitamin D, useful for curing some forms of mood disturbance such as, for example, that caused by the change of season, going to reduce cortisol secretion which is thestress hormone. The sunshine vitamin is found mainly in fish, egg yolk and fatty cheeses.