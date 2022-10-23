Which will be his name? Taylor Swift would have revealed the name of the fourth child of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift released his new album “Midnight’s” and not only the fans of the singer were moved by this fact, so were the followers of Blake Livelysince they claim that Swift could have revealed name of the fourth child of the actress and Ryan Reynolds. We tell you everything we know.

We recommend: This Blake Lively did to get rid of the paparazzi after announcing her pregnancy

Related news

Taylor Swift has used the names of the children of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in her songs

Taylor Swift Y Blake Lively They have been friends since 2015 and their friendship is so strong that the names of the three daughters of the actress have been mentioned in verses on the album “Folklore” of Swift. Also, the eldest daughter of Ryan Reynolds and Lively had a special participation in the song “Gorgeous“, where his voice is heard.

On the use of their daughters’ names, Ryan Reynolds He has spoken completely in favor and assured that it is “an honor” that Taylor has mentioned them.

Precisely those theories are the ones that suggest that Taylor would have used his music to reveal the name of the fourth child that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting.

The singer released her album “Midnights” | File, Archive

Taylor Swift reportedly revealed the name of Blake Lively’s fourth baby

In the fourth verse of the fifth song of his album “Midnight’s”titled “You’re on your own, kid”, Taylor used a name that seems to be the only one that appears on her album, so fans of the two blondes assured that it could be the way the fourth will be called son of Blake.

“I see the great escape, see you later, Daisy May,” the song says.

Everything indicates that daisy maand it would be the name of the baby they are expecting Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. So far this information has not been confirmed by the family, but we would have to wait for the child’s birth to confirm the theory.

It will be Taylor Swift again she used a name of a son of her friend Blake Lively in your album? What do you think?