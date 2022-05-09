While Adamari López has a huge mansion, this is how her ex lives, Toni Costa

Toni Costa and Adamari Lopez

May 07, 2022 3:55 p.m.

Adamari Lopez He has built a successful career on television since he became known in soap operas in the late 90s. Years later he turned his profession around and became one of the best-known faces on Telemundo, where he has worked since 2012. and thanks to her success she is the proud owner of a mansion, but how does her ex live, Tony Costa?

The Chaparrita de Oro mansion is located in the city of miami, in the United States, where he has lived for a long time. Surrounded by a huge garden at the entrance and another one in the back where she has the pool, the property is completely decorated to the taste of the 50-year-old diva and she has all the comforts that can be given.

This is how Toni Costa lives after separating from Adamari López

After publicly announcing that the relationship with Adamari Lopez was over, in May 2021 the Spanish dancer moved out of the house they shared. Currently he has his bachelor apartment in the same city where he usually receives the visit of his new girlfriend, Evelyn Beltran.

A few months ago, he confessed in an interview that he was looking for his own space adapted to his needs, such as a gym where he can train daily. As well as a garden for her 7-year-old daughter to play to her heart’s content and judging by how well she’s doing, it’s no wonder she soon gets that new spot.

