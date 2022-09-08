Entertainment

While attending Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, Kevin Smith finally met David Fincher and was able to tell him this sweet story

How do famous people react around other famous people? Some of you might assume that Hollywood is an island community where the elite hang out, and everyone knows each other. But there are talented people working in the industry, sometimes side by side for almost the same amount of time, whose paths have never crossed. Take Kevin Smith, for example. The Clerks director emerged during the independent film boom of the 1990s, and has remained relevant and prolific ever since. But even if fight club director David Fincher burst onto the scene around the same time – and the two directors worked with some of the same actors – the storytellers never met until they crossed paths at Ben’s wedding Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Kevin Smith made headlines when he traded in his trademark hockey jersey for a trendy white outfit so he and his wife Jen Schwalbach can attend the highly anticipated wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Smith and Affleck go all the way at Mallratsand collaborated on some of the Dogma director’s best films… including Dogma. And David Fincher persuaded a brilliant performance from Affleck for his chilling adaptation of the bestselling novel missing girlit is therefore logical that the Seven the director was also able to attend.

