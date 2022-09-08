While attending Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding, Kevin Smith finally met David Fincher and was able to tell him this sweet story

How do famous people react around other famous people? Some of you might assume that Hollywood is an island community where the elite hang out, and everyone knows each other. But there are talented people working in the industry, sometimes side by side for almost the same amount of time, whose paths have never crossed. Take Kevin Smith, for example. The Clerks director emerged during the independent film boom of the 1990s, and has remained relevant and prolific ever since. But even if fight club director David Fincher burst onto the scene around the same time – and the two directors worked with some of the same actors – the storytellers never met until they crossed paths at Ben’s wedding Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Kevin Smith made headlines when he traded in his trademark hockey jersey for a trendy white outfit so he and his wife Jen Schwalbach can attend the highly anticipated wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Smith and Affleck go all the way at Mallratsand collaborated on some of the Dogma director’s best films… including Dogma. And David Fincher persuaded a brilliant performance from Affleck for his chilling adaptation of the bestselling novel missing girlit is therefore logical that the Seven the director was also able to attend.

But when Smith ran into Fincher, he had never been properly introduced to the man behind Zodiac and The social network. And Smith, being a big fan, had to share a story with Fincher. While appearing on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend Podcast, Smith opened up about his experience with the famed filmmaker and told us:

I’m outside, about to grab a cigarette, and a mate walks past me and he’s like, ‘Well, you clean up nice.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you too.’ But I was like, I thought it was one of Ben’s friends or something. And he goes, ‘Hey man, David Fincher.’ And that was my reaction to, Hey man, David Fincher. – ‘Is that what you look like?!’ (laughs) I had no idea what Fincher looked like. I said, ‘I talk about you all the time. You are the best of us, man. But I’m talking about how I’m like the bizzaro you, because you make a movie and then you just don’t say… you just let the movie speak for itself. Let the art do the talking. And I’m the other guy doing a movie, and then I rush after it and I’m like, ‘Whoa, wait, wait, let me tell you what happened and all that.’ He was absolutely adorable.

The longer they talked, the more Kevin Smith was able to share how much one of David Fincher’s recent films meant to him. The Netflix Movie Lack was directed by David but written by his father, Jack Fincher. The film is a loving homage to Old Hollywood, through the realistic lens that Fincher casts on all of his drama. And Smith says he was incredibly affected by a line in the script who says: “It’s a business where the buyer gets only a souvenir for his money. What he bought still belongs to whoever sold it. This is the real magic of movies.

According to Smith, he was so happy to be able to talk to Fincher about the significance of this achievement at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopezz’s wedding. As he explained to ReelBlend:

It was so poetic. So fucking like, ‘Oh my God, it’s true. What a fucking scam this business is! It’s like selling something to someone with a string attached. And then they pay for it, and you’re like, ‘Yoink!’ You need to take it back right away. It’s so crazy.

We’ll have the rest of our conversation with Kevin Smith on ReelBlend Channels on Friday, September 9, so subscribe to our podcast feed, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and enjoy the show!