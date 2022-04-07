While Belinda triumphs with a new series, Christian Nodal announces his “retirement” from music

Christian Nodal announced his supposed retirement from music, while his ex, Belinda, triumphs with his new series “Welcome to Eden”. The Mexican regional singer assured that he would not rest this year so he would prefer to leave his job.

This 2022 has been full of changes for Christian Nodal, since his separation and cancellation of the marriage of Belinda, until his change of label with Sony Music. The 23-year-old Mexican singer has not stopped and apparently great things await him in the coming months.

Through his official Instagram account, Christian Nodal shared in his stories the large amount of work that awaited him. With a short video in which his work team appears making plans for new projects, the interpreter of “We are no longer nor will we be” was exhausted.

“Listening how I’m not going to rest all year”, Christian Nodal wrote in the video while looking a little sad. He then he turns the camera and says, “I retire. I’m retiring now”, as a joke before the amount of work that they plan for this year.

On the other hand, Belinda is enjoying her successes in Spain, a country where she has dedicated herself to promoting the new series in which she is participating, “Welcome to Eden.” Currently the actress has been in the eye of the hurricane after rumors came out that she would not return to Mexico, as she claims she is Spanish.

See here the video of Christian Nodal