While Ben Affleck gets engaged, Jennifer Garner enjoys her new relationship with her ex – New Woman

After Ben Affleck announced his engagement to Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner He has also decided to give himself another chance at love. The news has attracted attention, since the actress also decided to return with an ex, it is the businessman John Miller.

Jennifer Garner enjoys her romance with her ex

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife is happy in a relationship with Miller and a close source told In touch Weekly that the famous feels “blessed” to have him by her side.

“Jen loves John, he is super normal, a great father, successful and very handsome”

Jen’s children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel have already met their mother’s new boyfriend during his 50th birthday party. They also met John’s children.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller were announced as a couple for the first time in 2018, however after two years of relationship they separated. During the spring of 2021 they met again and resumed their relationship.

Although the actress is very happy about her new relationship, she does not think about marriagebecause he prefers to enjoy the moment with his loved ones.

For now, the famous is focused on her career and projects that support other women. Supporting other women has been important to the actress, as in addition to being the mother of two daughters, she herself has experienced some of the difficulties that women in the entertainment industry suffer due to impossible beauty standards.

By contrast, JLo and Ben Affleck They announced that they have been engaged for the second time, through a romantic video, the famous gave a glimpse of her engagement ring and the moment she said yes to the actor. The news provoked thousands of reactions from her fans who assure that second chances are the best.

The singer was happy to re-engage with Ben and said it was something very special, however unlike the first time, the couple has tried to keep a low profile. during your engagement and relationship to avoid making past mistakes.

Previously, the couple planned to marry in September 2003, but they postponed it due to excessive media attention on their ceremony. However, Jennifer and Ben ended their engagement in January 2004.

After their separation, Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004. In 2008 she welcomed her twins Max and Emme and in 2014 they divorced.

For its part, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, they had three children together: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. They later divorced in 2018, almost a decade later due to the actor’s difficulties with addictions.

As for Ben’s engagement, Jennifer Garner seems happy that the father of her children has found her happiness. and she is not surprised by the sudden proposal, as she knows that she is an impulsive person and does what she wants without waiting too long.