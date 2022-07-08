While Díaz-Canel visits Santiago de Cuba, a collapse in the old vocational school leaves two injured

Two people suffered injuries in Santiago de Cuba after the collapse of one of the structures of the “Antonio Maceo” Vocational Pre-University Institute of Exact Sciences (IPVCE)closed due to its dilapidated state, on the same day that Miguel Díaz-Canel and a delegation from the Cuban Government visited the eastern city.

According to the local station CMKW Radio Mambí, One of the injured had been transferred to the Saturnino Lora Provincial Hospital, while the other was trapped until he was rescued at night. with life.

The official journalist Iran Suárez Vaillant pointed out on his Facebook wall that The event occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and according to witnesses, “two citizens were illegally removing steel strips from the structure of one of the ships on the fourth level.” when the crash occurred.

According to the source itself, the individual trapped in the rubble who was later rescued is named Girardo Ortega Atencio.

In Cuba it is common for people to try to get construction materials from ruins and abandoned buildingswhich they then recycle, due to the high prices of such products and their scarcity.

At the end of June, the authorities of Santiago de Cuba announced the definitive closure of the IPVCE facilitiesonce an educational center of excellence, whose 11 blocks were abandoned for years and its facilities moved from the outskirts of the city to the Rajayoga neighborhood in 2019.

According to the Facebook profile El Chago – Santiago de Cuba, the Cuban National Seismological Research Center (CENAIS) had recommended the closure after a study that concluded the existence of a high seismic vulnerability associated with the Girón prefabricated construction system used in its construction.

The collapse occurred while Díaz-Canel and Lis Cuesta were visiting the tomb of Fidel Castro in the Santa Ifigenia Necropolis, the Casa del Caribe, where the Caribbean Festival is held, and the Renté Thermoelectric Plant, which will be disconnected from the national electrical system. to submit it to maintenance, among other points in the city.

There are no reports that the ruler has visited the site of the collapse or the victims.

The landslides in Cuba occur not only in the oldest and most deteriorated neighborhoods Havanabut in all the cities of the Island.