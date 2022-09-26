While everything is going badly with Neymar, Mbappé is supported by Messi – Sport.fr

If relations seem coldest between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi praised the native of Bondy. If Neymar did not respond when told about the Frenchman, Messi did not hesitate much to shower the Parisian prodigy with praise.

The 35-year-old Argentinian is coming back strong this season, with 5 goals and 8 assists in 10 games in all competitions. With these staggering statistics, the seven-time Golden Ball complimented Kylian Mbappé, with whom he seems to get along particularly well on and off the pitch. This news should reassure the Parisian locker room, at a time when relations between Neymar and Mbappé seem particularly tense.

The Argentine genius was full of praise for the tricolor. “Kylian is a different player, a beast who is very strong in one-on-one, who goes into space, who is very fast, who scores a lot of goals. He is a complete player and he has proven it for years, and in the years to come he will certainly be among the best,” Lionel Messi told TUDN. Author of 7 goals in 7 Ligue 1 games, Mbappé has undoubtedly returned to his very high standards for this season.