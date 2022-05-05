While generating record profits, COVID-19 treatment remains out of reach for poor countries

Although cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline globally, two of the Omicron variants continue to grow in America and Africa, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, highlighting the disparity between the benefits obtained by certain companies and the treatments available in developing countries.

Despite the fact that the weekly death figures are at their lowest point since March 2020, the head of the Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was cautious and stated at a press conference that these figures “although welcome, do not They tell us the whole story.”

More variants

South African scientists who identified the Omicron variant late last year have now reported that two other sub-variants of the disease, BA.4 and BA.5, are causing a surge in cases in that country.

Although it is still too early to know if both can cause more severe disease than other varieties linked to Omicron, early data suggests that the best way to protect people remains vaccination, along with social distancing measures and of proven public health efficacy.

“This is another sign that the pandemic has not abandoned us,” Tedros warned.

Solve “bottlenecks”

Tedros reiterated that the best way to save lives, protect health systems and minimize long-term COVID cases is to vaccinate at least 70% of the population of each country, and all the groups at greatest risk of getting sick.

However, he indicated that, despite the fact that more vaccines are available, the lack of political commitment, operational capacity problems, economic limitations, misinformation and news are limiting their demand.

"We urge all countries to address these bottlenecks and protect their populations," said the agency's top official.





UNICEF/Vincent Tremeau A Senegalese man shows his COVID-19 vaccination card

You have to continue testing.

“Testing and sequencing (of COVID samples) is absolutely necessary,” he continued, noting that the identification of both subvariants in South Africa came about because that nation is continuing “vital genetic sequencing that many other countries have stopped doing.” .

Tedros warned that many countries cannot see the way the virus is mutating, not knowing what awaits them, and that low availability and high prices of antivirals continue to impede access to low- and middle-income countries.

“Combined with the low investment in early detection, it is simply unacceptable that, in the worst pandemic in a century, the most innovative treatments that could save lives do not reach those who need them most,” stressed the head of the Organization.

We can’t play with fire

In this way, he warned that “we are playing with a fire that burns us”, while “manufacturers continue to obtain record profits”.

He recalled that the agency is in favor of fairly rewarding innovation and, although the partners of the ACT Accelerator (an international collaboration mechanism in the fight against COVID-19) are negotiating cost reductions and increased availability, he stressed: “We cannot accept prices that put the treatments at the mercy of the rich and out of reach of the poor“.

“This is a moral failing,” he stressed.

Ukraine

Tedros also informed journalists that he will travel to Poland to attend the International Donor Conference for Ukraine to be held tomorrow in Warsaw, the country’s capital.

“Health challenges in Ukraine worsen daily, especially in eastern Ukraine“, he said, noting that the Organization has already verified 186 attacks on health services.

Likewise, he highlighted the importance of humanitarian corridors and noted that both the agency and its partners were able to receive and provide health assistance to dozens of civilians fleeing Mariupol.

Regarding this enclave, he urged Russia to allow all remaining civilians to leave the devastated port city, as well as all other areas where they are “at great risk”.

Africa

He then addressed the situation in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel and explained that the climate crisis, the increase in food prices and their scarcity threaten to cause famine and more insecurity.

The region is suffering from its worst drought in 40 years, with an estimated 15 million people suffering from severe food insecurity in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, while repeated attacks on Burkina Faso’s scarce water resources deprive citizens of access to the minimum amount of water they need to survive.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he highlighted that the agency continues to support vaccination for an Ebola outbreak.

"WHO responds to a wide range of challenges around the world, not to mention our work on the fringes of emergencies to strengthen health systems and foster the conditions in which people can live healthy lives," he said. Tedros, who recalled that "all this work costs money."





PAHO Hand washing is a basic measure to prevent cholera and other diseases in Haiti.

Hand washing prevents 70% of infections

On the eve of Global Handwashing Day and International Day of the Midwife, Tedros announced that the agency will release its first Global Report on Infection Prevention and Control.

“The simple act of cleaning your hands can save lives, especially in healthcare settings, where vulnerable patients are exposed to infection,” he recalled.

He stated that 70% of infections can be prevented if good cleaning is followed, a habit that “can mean the difference between life and death, for you and for others”, along with other “economic practices”.