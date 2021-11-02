While Glasgow is discussing how to reduce consumption, the demand for oil is back above 100 million barrels / day

British Petroleum, the world’s fourth largest oil company, said today that global crude oil demand is back above 100 million barrels per day. The announcement comes as the climate conference has kicked off in Glasgow Cop26 in which governments will try to agree international actions for the reduction of fossil fuels (oil, gas and coal) and therefore of Co2 emissions. The threshold of 100 million barrels was not reached since before the pandemic and the overtaking comes in advance of the forecasts of theInternational Energy Agency that last April he had hypothesized “within two years”. The level has been exceeded despite the fact that air connections have not yet fully recovered pre-Covid frequency. Aircraft fuel consumption absorbed about 15% of the oil supply.

Growing demand for oil is driving prices up. In the last year the price of the Brent (reference oil for the European market) more than doubled. The beneficiaries are primarily the accounts of the oil companies. The same British Petroleum presented today earnings for 3.3 billion dollars (2.8 billion euros) in the third quarter of the year. Yesterday, the Saudi giant Aramco announced quarterly earnings of over $ 30 billion, exceeding analysts’ expectations. A meeting of the countries is on the agenda next Thursday OPEC plus Russia which should confirm the decision to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day. So far the response of supply to the growing demand has been rather lukewarm also because big investors are starting to shift their money towards renewable sources.