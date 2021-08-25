While he was in prison the value of his Bitcoins exploded and he became rich

A truly surreal story that happened in Sweden. The protagonist is a convicted and imprisoned drug dealer. This was two years ago. The man was convicted of selling drugs online.

36 Bitcoins he had earned through this criminal activity were confiscated. At the time, 36 Bitcoins were worth around $ 100,000. But in these two years the value of Bitcoins has risen tremendously. Therefore, the Swedish government could only sell 3 Bitcoins to steal the equivalent of one hundred thousand dollars from the criminal. The paradox is that the authorities had to give the criminal back as many as 33 remaining Bitcoins for a value that currently is around one and a half million dollars. It all stems from the fact that in the sentence reference was made to the value in Swedish kronor of Bitcoins and therefore at the time of the sale this is what had to be referred to.

The government had to pay the drug dealer $ 1.5 million

Probably the magistrates believed at the time that it was clearer to express the value in the most understandable crowns than in this strange cryptocurrency. So the Swedish authorities found themselves in the surreal situation of having to return a huge amount to this convicted drug dealer.

This case has reopened the debate on the need for a greater understanding of the cryptocurrency phenomenon by the public administration.

But this is certainly not true only in Sweden. Even if this story has surreal and absurd characters, it is an undeniable fact that the explosion of cryptocurrencies has put authorities and public administrations in the condition of having to pursue a phenomenon that requires very specialized skills.