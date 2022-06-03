While J Balvin mocks, Christina Aguilera chooses Christian Nodal to sing a ranchera

While J Balvin makes fun of his hair, his relationship with Belinda and even the day he didn’t make it to a concert in Colombia because the windows of the private plane where he was going exploded, Christina Aguilera chose Christian Nodal to sing a ranchera.

Yes, in the middle of the ‘tiradera’ between the Colombian and the Mexican, Christina premieres the song ‘When I want to’ and chooses the boy of the moment, Nodal, to accompany her in this duet of a ranchera.

This song is part of the album called ‘Aguilera’ which includes her songs recorded in Spanish such as ‘La Fuerza’, ‘La Tormeta’, and now this ranchera, ‘Cuando Me Dé La Gana’.

This new album, which is made in order to pay homage to his Hispanic roots, It has 12 songs and includes collaborations with Tini Stoessel, Becky G, Nicki Nicole, Ozuna, Nathy Peluso and Christian Nodal..

But, as we told you at the beginning, andThis great achievement in Nodal’s career comes at the moment when a war of words and aggressions that Balvin started breaks outwhen making fun of the new look of the singer of ‘Ya No Somos, Ni Seremos’, and comparing it with his.

Nodal responded to him on his Instastory by assuring that he did not understand how someone who makes a documentary about the mental health he suffers from, incites his millions of followers to bully him.especially when he’s trying to get out of a really bad time after breaking up with Belinda, but he’d answer her with a song.

This did not end there, and with the effect of the word ‘Belinda’ Balvin assured that he always arrived very punctually to his concerts in Colombia… Why did he say it? Because in the month of March, Nodal had a performance in Medellín, and never arrived because the windows of the private plane where he was traveling exploded..

But this is just beginning because in addition to Nodal, to answer that he does not spit up because he falls, and that no one escapes from having a plane crashResidente also got involved, who let us remember that a few months ago he also had a big lawsuit with Balvin that did not end well at all.

LISTEN TO CHRISTINA AGUILARA’S SONG WITH CHRISTIAN NODAL:

