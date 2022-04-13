While Jennifer Lopez gets engaged, Marc Anthony shows off his girlfriend

Jennifer López (New York, 1969) will no longer have to sing the famous song she wrote when she was with baseball player Álex Rodríguez (The ring for when). Or at least, he won’t sing it meaningfully anymore, because officially, after being engaged in 2004 and separated for more than ten years, Ben Affleck (California, 1972) and Jennifer Lopez get marriedOr at least that is what they have announced. And they did it at the same time Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were consecrated in marriage. Wedding to which, by the way, her previous husband and father of her children also attended, Marc Anthony, who took the opportunity to show off his new girlfriend, Nobody Ferreira.

But for Jennifer Lopez (or JLoas she is also known artistically) this wedding is not new, since the Bronx diva has received nothing less than 6 engagement rings. The first was from Ojani Noah in 1997. Noa proposed to the ‘Little girl’ with a diamond ring valued at more than $100,000. But her marriage would only last 11 months and would come with an unexpected end, as the singer launched a strong legal fight to protect her privacy. After Noa, came Judd, in 2001, your dancer. But it would also be short-term, lasting less than a year. And what seemed to confirm the phrase “third time lucky” has been completed 10 years later.

It was in 2002 when Jennifer Lopez started dating Ben Affleck. That same November, the eternal Batman he offered her marriage. But two years later, in January 2004, the two publicly announced their breakup. The ring at the time belonged to Harry Winston, with a 6.1-carat pink diamond, whose value is estimated at around 2 million euros. After that, the actor married actress Jennifer Garnerwith whom he had 3 children, while the singer did the same with Marc Anthony, with whom he had two twins. After thousands of relationships that did not materialize, including Ana de Armas or Álex Rodríguez, the star couple met again last year, being, according to them, more mature, with more learning and with a love stronger than ever. . Both have not hesitated to show off their love for the streets of New York and on the various red carpets. «I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with himLópez said in an interview for the magazine People about reunion with Affleck. “It’s a beautiful love story that gave us a second chance.” It will be the fourth marriage for her and the second for him.

The 50 million mansion that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could move to

As if the announcement of the commitment were not enough, it has been known that Jennifer López and Ben Affleck would have deposited the first offer to buy together a stunning mansion in Los Angeles.

Both have been looking for a house to move in together in recent weeks and seek that stability with which they have been dreaming for so long. And the best placed, is a mansion valued at 50 million dollars located in the Bel-Air areaas revealed by the news network TMZ.

Bel-Air mansion bought by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck TMX / Backgrid

The spectacular house is located on a plot of land that consists of almost 5,000 square meters, of which 1,850 correspond to the useful meters, to the home itself. has altogether 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, 4 kitchens, cinema, gym and pool, plus an entire house for guests.

This medium also reveals the detail that Ben Affleck has his own house in Los Angeles, information that could be relevant for the confirmation that they are buying together.

Marc Anthony turns off the focus of Jennifer Lopez’s commitment to his girlfriend’s company

This week, the wedding of the year went viral. The firstborn of soccer star David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner, Nicola Anne Peltz, were married. With Marc Anthony and his girlfriend, beauty queen Nadia Ferreira as VIP guests.

In addition to them, the ceremony was attended by world-renowned personalities such as Serena Williams, Snoop Dogg, Eva Longoria or the filmmaker Louis Linton. But the fashion couple overshadowed any spotlight that wasn’t looking at them. The considered most popular couple of the moment, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, dressed in their best clothes to be part of Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding ceremony, held last Saturday, April 9, in Palm Beach, Florida. Thus, the Paraguayan beauty opted for a dress in light blue and white tones with an open back and shiny silver accessories. For his part, the salsa singer wore a flattering dark gray suit, matching the tie.

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony The nation

It was Nadia Ferreira who took advantage of the moment to post a photo with her boyfriend and show off her love in a series of photos on her Instagram profile. The moment coincides, coincidentally, with the engagement announcement of the one who is the mother of Marc Anthony’s children.

Visibly, what was the most talked about couple of our times, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez meet at the perfect time and apparently the happiest of their lives, both sentimentally and professionally… but with separate paths.