while La Palma continues to shake, a new lava delta is forming [FOTO e VIDEO]

The Palm trembles: over 40 earthquakes have been recorded on the island in the past few hours. Of these, 3 exceeded magnitude 4. The strongest quake, 4.8, occurred at 01:03 local time in Villa de Mazo, at a depth of 39 km. A few seconds another event, magnitude 4.7, was recorded at the same point.
The wind yesterday brought about a worsening air quality in the municipalities east of the island of La Palma, mainly in Santa Cruz de La Palma, Breña Alta and Breña Baja: the authorities have asked the population to go out as little as possible and, if they are outside, to use FFP2 masks.
The Canarian authorities have ordered part of the population of the municipality of Tazacorte to stay indoors after one lava flow has reached the sea. The order was addressed to about 3 thousand people. This is a measure adopted as a precaution due to the possibility that the contact between the lava and sea water could cause “emissions of gases harmful to health“.
The island’s airport remained inoperative yesterday for the third consecutive day due to the accumulation of ash.

A new lava delta

The lava of the volcano Cumbre Vieja, erupting on the island of La Palma since 19 September, reached the sea again yesterday, at 12 local time: the new lava delta that is forming is located in the area known as El Perdido, about 3 km south of Puerto de Tazacorte and just under 2 km north of what began to form on September 28th.
This tongue of lava that has reached the sea has been the one that has received the greatest contribution in recent days.
The sudden contact with the ocean is “another new surprise for this volcano“, Explained the technical director of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, as reported by El País.

La Palma, the lava continues to advance: the area of ​​contact with the sea [VIDEO]

