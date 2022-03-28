While Lozano is in El Tri, the low blow that Mbappé would give him in Europe

The bad news for Hirving Lozano, all for Mbappé

March 27, 2022 1:30 p.m.

From Spain they confirm that Kylian Mbappé would be in the sights of FC Barcelona, ​​this because the French striker would leave as a free agent and only his salary should be negotiated. This indirectly affects Hirving Lozano.

The Mexican striker is one of the players that Xavi Hernández likes, in fact, the Spanish coach threw flowers for Chucky when FC Barcelona faced Napoli for the Europa League, however, being able to have Mbappé, he would rule out the idea of Lozano.

Hirving Lozano did not have a good performance in the duel against the United States, although he was the one who made the most shots towards the goal of the United States team. Napoli for its part wants to put the Mexican as transferable.

What options does Hirving Lozano have in Europe?

In addition to Spain, Hirving Lozano could leave for the Premier League, two leagues that are highly competitive and that would come in handy for Chucky, who after three years in Italy has had a sporting maturity.

