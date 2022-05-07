While Martino burns Flores in the Tri, the great European who puts his eye on him

The team that can consider the signing of Marcelo Flores

May 06, 2022 11:36 a.m.

The Mexican-Canadian attacking midfielder Marcelo Flores is going through his best moment with Arsenal U-23, however, with the Mexican team, the reality is different.

More news from the Mexican team:

Gerardo Martino does not consider Marcelo Flores within the Tri, all because of his comments prior to the friendly match against Guatemala. Tata assured that the player must first consolidate before demanding calls.

With 19 years in Arsenal they are already working for the Mexican player to sign up for the first division team, coach Mikel Arteta has already considered him for the first team, but another club in Spain can open the door for him.

What club considers Marcelo Flores?

The Mexican player has recognized that his desire is to wear the FC Barcelona shirt, now with the next hiring of Rafael Márquez, the now Mexican DT could help Marcelo Flores reach the club of his dreams. It is not unreasonable for the culé team to bet on young players.

More news from the Mexican team:

