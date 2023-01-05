While Montes breaks it at Espanyol, the one who was banned from Tri by a scholarship holder

Montes breaks it in Espanyol but one of the Tri pays the consequences

January 04, 2023 6:25 p.m.

For a Mexican player, the fact of being able to make the leap to the old continent, European soccer, is one of his best decisions and best moments in his entire career, since that means that he reached a sufficient level to be able to be in the maximum international football circuit.

And one of the recent cases today is that of the Mexican central defender, César el ‘Cachorro’ Montes, who was one of the best elements of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, therefore , could be signed by a team from the Spanish League, Espanyol de Barcelona.

In this sense, Montes is already one of the footballers who are already established in the Mexican National Team, since, if being a Liga Mx footballer, he was already a starter in a World Cup, now that he is in Spain it seems that he would be a starter. indisputable without a doubt, not like the case of other Mexican players.

It is not a lie that the Rayados del Monterrey Football Club was the one that sent the most players to the World Cup, but just as there were absentees such as Santiago Giménez and Diego Lainez, it was also the case of one of the best players from the Monterrey team, which could not be in the Tri because of a scholarship.

The overshadowed by a scholarship

And that was the case of the Mexican left back, Erick Aguirre, who seemed to be the starter in that area in the international tournament, after being the captain of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Team where he won bronze, but his place was overshadowed by Jesús Gallardo, one of the favorites of the former technical director of the Tri, Gerardo el ‘Tata’ Martino.