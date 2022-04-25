While Nodal consents to Adamari, Luis Miguel’s ex ventilates snub

The ex-partner of El Sol revealed the tremendous rudeness of Christian Nodal For: Pauline Flowers APR. 23. 2022

Tremendous stir continues to cause the recent appearance of Christian Nodal for the Latin America Music Awards, where he was reunited with Adamari Lopez who days before consented to fulfilling the whim of the actress to be tattooed by him; although now the singer returns to the public eye for the alleged snub he did to a former partner of Luis Miguel.

It was during the most recent broadcast of the show program that he hosts where Myrka Dellanos, who in the past He lived a well-known idyll with ‘El Sol’, who gave details about the alleged rudeness that the singer of ‘Botella after bottle’ would have done to him during their meeting.

The famous television presenter recounted the awkward moment she went through in front of the cameras and in the middle of an interview with Belinda’s ex-fiancé to whom, she said, she made a request without imagining the response she would receive.

“I tell him: ‘well, sing me a little bit’ and I also say ‘sing in my ear'”, the journalist told her program partners: “And he tells me: ‘well, another time’. I was like ‘what do I do, what do I say?'” “There was a silence,” added one of her colleagues who witnessed the awkward moment.

Although it was not the only moment, because during the brief talk, Myrka Dellanos also questioned the singer about the tattoo that hurt him the most to remove or cover up, to which the singer also reacted with just a couple of gestures, although he did make it clear that even At the moment none had been removed and he spoke a little about the design that he recorded on the skin of Adamari López.