While Pepi despises El Tri, the foreigner who would play for Mexico

Ricardo Pepi despised El Tri, but another player would play for El Tri even though he has dual nationality.

March 23, 2022 4:37 p.m.

The The Mexican Futbol selection will face his peer United States this Thursday at the Azteca Stadium, in a match that could mark the fate of the tie for both teams.

In this meeting, the team led by Gerardo Martino will face a player who could have been a Tri footballer, Ricardo Pepiwho ultimately decided to represent United States.

Ricardo Pepi He arrived along with the rest of the Stars and Stripes team, and according to ESPN, he did not attend to the Mexican fans who were looking for an autograph or photos of the North American soccer players, instead, there would be a player with dual nationality who would be determined to play for Mexico though Martino has not taken it into account.

Which player would give everything to play with Mexico?

Is about Benjamin Galdamescurrently player of Spanish Union from Chile that he could also play with La Roja, but he would have already decided that he will represent Mexico for having been born in Aztec territory, something that has even brought him criticism from the Chilean fans, something that has not been valued by Gerardo Martinowho called him up for a friendly match and has not called him up again.

