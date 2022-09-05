Former President Andrés Pastrana rejected this Saturday the murder of seven police officers in an ambush that took place on Friday afternoon in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Palermo, in Huila.

Through Twitter, the former president, in the same way, criticized President Gustavo Petro, whom he accused of dismantling the Police and forcing it to “negotiate with its enemies.”

“While Petro dismantles the Police and forces them to negotiate with their enemies, the delinquency on the way to pardon massacres the demoralized public force. Our deepest solidarity with the families of the victims of the cowardly ambush in Huila,” Pastrana said.

According to the Police, the crime occurred in the village of San Luis around 2:30 pm on Friday, September 2.

“The Colombian National Police is in mourning. The country is in mourning (…). On behalf of the men and women who make up the Institution, the Director General of the National Police, Major General Henry Armando Sanabria Cely, regrets, rejects and condemns with the utmost vehemence the terrorist action recorded in the township of San Luis in the municipality of Palermo (Huila) that around 2:30 pm today claimed the lives of seven policemen from the country”, the institution said in a statement.

The fact was rejected by President Gustavo Petro, who traveled to the department of Huila on Friday night. The Colombian president did not hesitate to point out that the attack was “a clear sabotage of total peace”a policy that his government has been leading in which he seeks to reactivate peace talks with the ELN guerrillas and start other talks with armed criminal groups outside the law.

“I strongly reject the attack with explosives (…). Solidarity with their families. These facts express a clear sabotage of total peace. I have asked the authorities to travel to the territory to take over the investigation,” tweeted President Petro.

The president also spoke about what in his opinion should happen to the families of the victims.

The president’s proposal is a response to an alleged abandonment by the state that would currently exist with the families of the members of the public force who are assassinated. Petro affirms that it is not admissible for relatives to mourn each other and after a few months they are abandoned.

“With the Police commanders present, I transmit a message: it is not possible for these boys to die, their families will mourn these days, they will cry, and in a year we will not know what will happen to their loved ones,” reflected the president. Along these lines, he announced what he expects to happen immediately.

He assured that, with resources from the Ministry of Defense, “the Government must appear from tomorrow (this Saturday) so that these families have a better life.” With this, he would seek to send a message to all the young people who are part of the country’s public force.

“Let anyone know that if this continues to happen, at least there is a government that will not leave their loved ones on the street. That is the first responsibility that we must take.he concluded.

The victims

The National Police confirmed the identities of the seven murdered patrolmen:

Mayor Wilson Jair Cuéllar Losada: 42 years old; place of birth: Rivera, Huila; time in the Police: 20 years, 4 months, 15 days; time in the unit: 5 years, 11 months and 29 days; children and wife: 3 children (2 men and 1 woman) and his wife.

Mayor Luis Alberto Sabi Gutierrez: 37 years old; place of birth: Neiva, Huila; time in the Police: 18 years, 6 months, and 23 days; children and wife: 2 children, 1 stepson (2 girls and 1 boy) and his wife.

Patrolman Duverney Carreño Rodríguez: 42 years old; place of birth: Bucaramanga, Santander; time in the Police: 20 years, 1 month and 23 days; time in the unit: 5 years, 3 months and 16 days; children and wife: 2 children (2 men) without a wife.

Patrolman John Fredy Vargas Bautista: 31 years old; place of birth: Pesca, Boyacá; time in the Police: 11 years, 10 months and 22 days; time in the unit: 9 years, 2 months and 7 days; children and wife: 1 son, 1 stepson (2 men) and his wife.

Police Auxiliary Santiago Gómez Endes: 18 years old; place of birth: Neiva, Huila; time in the Police: 3 months and 16 days; no children and no wife.

Police Auxiliary Cristian Ricardo Cubillos Borbón: 20 years old; place of birth: Neiva, Huila; time in the Police: 3 months and 16 days; no children and no wife.

Police Auxiliary Arles Mauricio Pascuas Figueroa: 19 years old; place of birth: Neiva Huila; time in the Police: 3 months and 16 days; no children and no wife.