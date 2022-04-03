While Shiba Inu goes all out, Dogecoin and Cardano are missing out

photo freepik.com

In this simplified analysis, we will appreciate the most important details and highlights of the Cryptocurrencies: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Cardano.

What is happening with Dogecoin? Will this be the end of Cardano?

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Review – Patience is a virtue and today’s results will prove it.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had a value of $0.00002622 as of April 1 at 10:00 p.m. And for today, April 2, at 10:00 p.m., a total value of $0.00002621.

The first hours it is observed that this cryptocurrency was found to decrease the amount with which it began, but it was from 02:29 am on April 2 that it began to rise, having $0.00002615 at that time. The good results were maintained for very good hours, so at 20:09 pm there may still be a high amount, this being $0.00002638.

Then it went down a bit for a couple of hours, but it was back to normal. We hope that with the passing of days, the Shiba Inu will continue to have positive results as in these 24 hours.

The lowest value happened on day 2 at 01:34 am, with a total amount of $0.00002593. Just the opposite happened at 14:29 pm on day 2, where I had $0.00002714 and this would become the highest value.

Current Shiba Inu 24 hour chart

Analysis of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency – Dogecoin is going down, there are no good results with the passing of the hours.

With an amount of $0.1412 at 22:15 pm on the first day of April, Dogecoin would be getting its value off to a good start. Being today, April 2, it has an amount of $0.1401 at forest 22:00 pm.

The highest value happened today at 15:29 pm, where it wiped out the scheme and placed at $0.1441. While the lowest value happened in the hours, at that time being 20:14 pm where its total value was around $0.1392, this amount was also repeated today, but at 20:54 pm.

Almost all day, the values ​​were high and there was a very good perspective of Dogecoin, but it did not show much, because after 5:34 p.m. it began to degrade its value until the current time. Perhaps it did not have a very good outcome, but tomorrow it can recover this drop in values.

Dogecoin current chart for 24 hours

Cardano Cryptocurrency Review – Everything that starts badly ends badly. And cardano is no exception.

For yesterday, April 1 at 10:00 p.m., he started with a total of $1,172. And, we will end today at the same time, where we will close with an amount of $1,159.

The highest amount occurred today at 18:54 pm, reaching all odds with $1,193. And with the lowest amount of the day at forest 20:14 pm, its value was around $1,152 lot.

At the beginning of day 1, the values ​​were with their highs and lows, until they fell. It wasn’t for long, as his values ​​climbed significantly as the minutes passed, admiring his improvement. All this ended, when at 17:09 pm today, its values ​​fell again from an amount of $ 1,174 and more and more.

Its values ​​to date are still low, but much lower than it had started.

Current Cardano chart for 24 hours