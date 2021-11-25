A day full of interesting news, twists and turns on the markets, especially in Piazza Affari. There are days in which almost nothing happens and sessions in which it is difficult only to list what happened. On the stock market, every news has its own importance and its specific weight is measured by how the markets react to that news. Often news and rumors overlap and add up until they get confused. For the stock exchanges, an indiscretion often has more value than a historical data. In fact, perhaps the most famous motto of financial operators is: buy on rumor and sell on news.

While Telecom rears again for this indiscretion, Piazza Affari is saved from the collapse

The saying has a foundation and today we have had yet another demonstration of it with the Telecom Italia title. The stock ended the day up 15% and prices finished at 49.7 cents. The stock stopped very close to the 50.5 cents of KKR’s offer. Prices have gone up all day for a rumor. All the experts had realized that for KKR the road to acquire Telecom would be fraught with difficulties, but not impossible.

The first obstacle is the price offered, which many consider about 50% lower than the real value of the company. A rumor has begun to circulate on the markets, which most likely the American fund would have adjusted the offer price. So the action today has skyrocketed. Many now ask themselves the same question: how much can the Telecom stock go up? Our analysts reveal it in the article: “The war that can be waged around the control of Telecom is where it will push prices”.

Fortunately, today while Telecom rears up again for this indiscretion Piazza Affari is saved from the collapse. The start was positive but after an hour of trading the prices took the path of decline. The return below 27,000 points raised fears of an acceleration of the descent. Instead, prices leaned twice at 26,800 points and then returned to rise. At the end of the session, the Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed up by 0.6%, at 27,109 points.

European stock exchanges and Wall Street in trouble

Our stock market has done much better than the rest of the European lists, still in the red due to the fear of the pandemic. The Euro Stoxx 50 index lost 0.2%. The German stock market lost 0.4%. The announcement of the formation of the new government that closes the Merkel era did not help the negotiations. Probably the IFO Index, of German business confidence in November worse than October, weighed negatively.

Wall Street is also weakening after hitting its highs several times over the past few weeks and prices are slowly retreating. Yet weekly claims for unemployment benefits have fallen to a 50-year low!

