While Televisa inflates Ochoa in the Tri, the European champion who wants Acevedo

Acevedo and the opportunity of his life

March 24, 2022 09:57 a.m.

The award for Charles Acevedo and his potential departure from Mexican soccer would materialize. According to the Azteca Deportes report, one of the most important European clubs in that region of the world is following in the footsteps of the goalkeeper.

According to data from the television network, this week there was a visit from team scouts, in order to find out the contractual conditions of two players. First, Alexis Vega and the second, goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.

According to the Azteca report, the whole of the PSV I would seek to sign Carlos Acevedo as a reinforcement, for the next European market. Acevedo could thus make the leap in quality and have his reward, something that perhaps he did not have in El Tri.

What difference would there be between Ochoa and Acevedo if their arrival materializes?

If the arrival is finalized, Carlos Acevedo would arrive at a European champion club, since PSV has a Champions League title in the 1987-1988 season. While Ochoa covered in low-key clubs in Europe.

