While the dollar continues to skyrocket and the Colombian peso is worth less and less, how far could we go?

The dollar in Colombia continues to rise with nothing to stop it and begins the last session of the first week of July with strong increases that bring it close to 4,450 pesos, after overcoming its second historic barrier yesterday, Thursday, driven by what is happening in the world.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange (BVC), this currency opened on the market this Friday, July 8, with a price of 4,413 pesos and 50 cents, 43.3 above the Representative Rate set for today by the Financial Superintendent at 4,369 pesos and 70 cents.

Likewise, in its first operations it rebounds upwards and in less than an hour it already rises to a maximum of around 4,438 pesos, in the middle of a day that aims to close with strong increases, despite slight falls at this time.

Meanwhile, according to BVC reports, this currency marks a minimum price of 4,395 and an average of 4,405 pesos and 87 cents, making it clear that pressure continues in international markets due to the specter of recession.

It should be remembered that the average value of the dollar, yesterday, Thursday, was 4,369 pesos with a cent and the minimum was only 4,320. Thus, he earns more than 700 pesos in a month, taking into account that on June 7 it closed with a value of 3,700 pesos, a market influenced by the rise in oil prices.

These current results of the dollar are a response to the fear among investors of a possible economic recession, driven by inflation, and the fall in oil prices, whose indicators have even fallen below 100 dollars per barrel for the Brent, at levels not seen since April.

It is good to keep in mind that this accelerated growth is not only in Colombia, the US currency has come to be quoted in 1,000 Chilean pesos and to close days at 965 pesos, a new historical maximum in the midst of a global strengthening of the currency and in the face of the decline in the value of copperthe main export of the country.

In the case of Chile, the president of that country, Gabriel Boric, attributed the rise to external factors, but also to the “uncertainty” generated by an eventual change in the constitutional norm, since On September 4, the Magna Carta project prepared for a year by the Constituent Convention will be voted in a plebiscite.

Why is this price for the dollar worrying?

Although the rise and fall of the dollar benefits or affects the different sectors that move around this item, Depending on their needs, as happens for example with coffee producers, a sustained rise in the price of coffee is worrying for many, since it has undesirable effects.

Juan David Ballén, Director of Analysis and Strategy at Casa de Bolsa SCB, explained that if the dollar remains high, the most affected will be the pockets of ordinary people, since the cost of living will skyrocket due to imported products. .

“If the dollar stays up for a long time, it could end up transmitting growth to inflation, via an increase in the price of imported goods, which could end up leading the Banco de la República to increase interest rates a little more, with the aim of moderating the devaluation of the exchange rate”, said this expert.

Meanwhile, for the stock market analyst Andrés Moreno, others affected by this movement of the US currency are those who have credits in dollars, since with this rise they will end up paying much more than they initially planned.

“The dollar in Colombia scares many people because it affects the dynamics of people who, for example, want to travel abroad, also those who live from imports or are simply used to buying products abroad through the internet. All of them will start paying more for what is happening,” said Moreno.

Although the effects of a high dollar are not immediate, in the medium term they will begin to be felt, initially among producers, with the increase in raw material costs, and later among consumers, further influencing the already high inflation.