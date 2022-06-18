While the eldest children of Silvia Pinal armed controversy, Alejandra Guzmán was saved from the scandal

Silvia Pinal and her children

June 17, 2022 3:40 p.m.

The name of Silvia Pinal He has given much to talk about this week after the leak of some audios that revealed a fight between the eldest son of the diva and her best friend. As usually happens in this type of situation, a controversy was generated on social networks where fans made all kinds of remarks from which they were saved. Alejandra Guzman.

More news from Silvia Pinal:

Tunden the children of the diva for the controversy of the theater

In the audios that circulated in different entertainment media and social networks, Luis Enrique Guzman have an argument with Mónica Marbán. According to her account, it all started when she was informed that she would no longer be in charge of her mother’s theater that she had been managing for years.

And what could have been an ordinary conversation ended up being quite a drama, because the son of the Pinal assured that Monica Marban he began to pull her, possibly to take her to a separate place and talk to her. Immediately, social networks took her place to give her opinion and point out to the children of the actress of wanting to take advantage of her despite being an older person.

Alejandra Guzmán bore the least part of the scandal

While in the networks the majority of Internet users charged against Luis Enrique, Alejandra Guzman It didn’t even get splashed. On the contrary, she on her Instagram account got the praise of dozens of fans who applauded her for always being by her mother’s side and not abandoning her in her old age.

More news from Silvia Pinal:

The enemy that would kill the diva would be very close and it would all be for money