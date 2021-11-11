While waiting for the form, there are already many market names alongside Shevchenko’s Genoa

At the presentation press conference, the new Genoa coach Andryi Shevchenko he hinted that he will still need some time to choose the form of his team, 3-5-2 or 4-3-3. A first fundamental step, which is linked to another consideration by the former Ukraine coach: “In January we will need reinforcements”. And the company, in the negotiations, seems to have promised them.

The market for the big names immediately started

In recent days a rumor has immediately circulated that if confirmed it would be sensational: Genoa up Christian Pulisic of Chelsea. Crystal clear talent paid by the Blues 64 million euros from Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic is finding little space in Tuchel’s choices and could really change the air in January. But to date, imagining such a blow for the Griffin seems really complicated. How complicated it will be to get to Oleksandr Zinchenko, Manchester City left-back who is struggling to find minutes this season. Sheva coached him in the national team and could have interesting arguments to convince him, but even in this case the possible operation would not be easy at all. Still from a Ukrainian perspective, pay attention to Vitaliy Mykolenko, left-handed defender born in ’99 who could leave Dynamo Kiev. For the attack, however, the good name can come from Bergamo: Aleksey Miranchuk he is looking for that space that Atalanta cannot guarantee him and Genoa would be ready to welcome him.