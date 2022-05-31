While waiting for the verdict: Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at a UK concert

The actor Johnny Depp has not ceased to be on everyone’s lips, as he is one of the protagonists of one of the Hollywood’s most scandalous trials, and it is that for six weeks it is being developed. However, this Sunday night he surprised many by reappearing in a show in the United Kingdom.

The musician also moved from the United States to the United Kingdom, as he said that he was present at the concert of his great friend Jeff Beck, it seems that the American was one of the special guests of the night.

Without a doubt, it was a presentation that no one expected, although many expressed their joy at seeing him on stage doing one of his favorite things, and that is that he has not only been passionate about acting in the movies, he also loves music.

Beck and Depp have made musical collaborations together, and during the show in Sheffield both delighted those present with the song ‘Isolation’ by John Lennon. In addition, there are some rumors that the film producer may join two more presentations in London.

The possible dates would be May 30 and 31. However, so far the information has not been confirmed. Also, Tuesday will be when the court dictates the ruling.

On May 27, the jury was trying to deliberate the case where Depp sued actress Amber Heard for defamation. However, they failed to make an equal determination. For this reason, it is expected to be next Tuesday when they announce his position and the future of the interpreter of Willy Wonka’s character in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

The legal battle arises after the model also wrote an article in The Washington Post in 2018, where she assured that had been a “victim of domestic violence”. Therefore, the 58-year-old artist said in court that he had never laid a hand on Heard, or any other woman.

During the weeks they were debating, both They revealed chilling details of what their coexistence as a couple was like.

