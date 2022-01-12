“While we were shooting we knew the movie wasn’t going to work”

According to IMDb Disaster Movie is the worst movie ever. However, in this list there are definitely many titles, among which there is the 2003 film Gigli. For those who don’t remember, the film stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and is about two criminals who must kidnap the disabled son of a federal prosecutor.

The film was definitely a failure, with a profit of 7 million dollars against a budget of 75 million. And the reviews haven’t been better. In addition to the six percent earned on Rotten Tomatoes, which is very little, just think that the most “positive” reviews come from Joe Morgenstern of the Wall Street Journal and Simon Braund of Empire Magazine. The first called Giglio an impossible title to beat “for stupefying idiocy, fatuity or pretension”, while the second simply said it was torture. “Impossible to imagine how it could have been worse” Braund added.

Obviously in the light of these comments, the protagonist of the film recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly: Ben Affleck, who after saying goodbye to Batman, is ready to take on new roles.

“Even films like The Sum of All Fears, which worked commercially but didn’t have any depth, weren’t titles where I did anything interesting,” said the actor, analyzing his career. “[Gigli] did not work and we shot for five weeks knowing it wasn’t going to work. It was a movie that didn’t go … It’s interesting to realize that I learned more about directing with that movie than on any other set because Marty is a brilliant, very gifted director. It is not the [film] worst … there are a lot of terrible films when it comes to losing money, there have been five films [in cui ho recitato], at least, who have lost more money than Gigli. “

What do you think of Ben Affleck’s comment?