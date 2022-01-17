While you spit blood from the difficulty, someone ends up blindfolded Sekiro in two hours

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice it is certainly one of the most loved and appreciated soulslike ever by both the public and critics.

So much loved that it inspires numerous (and daring) players who have ventured into the most disparate challenges in an attempt to beat the game in the strangest ways.

A similar thing had already happened but now the company really has the impossible: the streamer Mitchriz completed a run of Sekiro completely blindfolded in two hours.

Mitchriz is indeed a famous one speedrunner and in the past he had already completed Sekiro in its entirety using only the hearing since with the eyes covered by a blindfold.

But now he has replicated the performance during a particular event: theAwesome Games Don Quick, a speedrun marathon whose revenues come donated to charity.

SUB 2 HOURS BLINDFOLDED !! I finally did it after the months of grinding. Really happy with this one, and so excited to show off all the new strategies at GDQ. pic.twitter.com/crI6oRNE8F – Mitchriz (@ Mitchriz1) December 24, 2021

The run was trending on Twitter in both the US and the UK and was watched by thousands of people who watched astonished Mitchriz as he made his way between tough enemies and bosses of all kinds, sometimes even without suffering any damage.

The event was also a great success in terms of the money raised: $ 3,416,729.85 they went to the Prevent The Cancer foundation.

It must be admitted that the company is truly one of a kind and that to beat Sekiro Shadows Die Twice deprived of sight is certainly something that few would be able to repeat.

Sekiro however, it is so beautiful that it has inspired many other titles, including a rather unique platformer.

The game set in feudal Japan is also serving as training for someone who has decided to beat the final boss of Sekiro every day looking forward to Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s latest effort.

But speaking of Elden Ring, you probably don’t know that George RR Martin had previously worked on another video game.