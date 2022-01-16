Business

Whirlpool: plant equipment for sale on the web

The equipment of Whirlpool’s Neapolitan plant is auctioned on a website specializing in the sale of used industrial machinery. This was revealed in a report by Rai’s Tgr Campania, broadcast in today’s afternoon edition. Under the heading “Disposal of industrial equipment relating to the Whirlpool site in Naples” there are over a hundred items offered for sale, at prices far below their value as reported in the report by the former workers of the multinational gathered in garrison in front of the plant.

“For them it does not matter how much they spent before but it counts to leave as soon as possible”, comments one of them. Among the details of the online sale it is specified that “the disassembly and loading of the lots must be completed strictly by April 1, 2022. At that date, no residual part of the lot or the contractor’s personnel must be present”. A term that worries workers further: “What does that date mean?” they ask themselves, just on the day when the presentation of the industrial plan of the nascent consortium of companies was expected, which should take over and relaunch the production site in via Argine in Naples. The workers have no news since the last meeting of the crisis table convened at the Mise last December 20. Meanwhile, on 22 January, the due diligence between Whirlpool and the representatives of the companies that have expressed an interest in investing in that plant will expire. After that date we will know more about the timing of the possible transfer of the site and the relaunch project.

