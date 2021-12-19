White and Gray Hair: Her Majesty Meryl Streep brings it to perfection

Do you want something timeless? Of perennial?

THE white and gray hair from Meryl Streep they transport us to a dimension that knows no temporal references. Because His Majesty Meryl Streep, she knows a lot. And first of all, how to carry, with all his great class, his white and gray hair.

Both when she is on the red carpet and when she acts in her films. His natural hair for unsuspected times, it shows itself in different circumstances always with the more right fold. And the matching make-up (also colored). A bit like FRANÇOISE HARDY, who chose not to hinder his graying. And always show yourself with the fairer cut (in her case, a very short and soft cut).

L’Mery Streep’s latest original crop, it is definitely worth copying. Perfect, for the hairstyles of the Christmas Holidays 2021.

White and Gray Hair: Her Majesty Meryl Streep gives us style lessons

It seems simple in appearance. The collected hair by Meryl Streep, the one he showed at the premiere of the Don’t Look Up movie he stars in (now in theaters!)… Actually we know very well that being a red carpet hairstyle it will have been created after hours of care and elaboration.

Stop with a clasp at the back of the neck, the hair of the actress lets you see all shades. Her white and gray and even blond hair (that sculpted and toned blond that nobody likes…) show themselves together. Natural. The hair then comes out of the hairstyle with a fountain motif.

But Meryl Streep also shows us how to wear white and loose hair. With backward-facing strands of hair, smooth folds or vamp ringlets.

No limit to the grizzled hair. Especially now that their time has really come. The moment of carry them freely.

Discover in the GALLERY the ideas for white and gray hair, carried out by Meryl Streep.

