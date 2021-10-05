News

White hair: even Julia Roberts with regrowth

Dye is no longer a duty, white hair is no longer a taboo. Reading these words makes you laugh a bit: “Thank you”, one thinks “But we already knew”. We knew it of course, but between theory and practice there is the proverbial sea. Because here as in Hollywood, going out with regrowth was almost deplorable, in short, a bad gesture.

It will be the body positivity, it will be the pandemic period (with consequent total or partial closure of hairdressers) that has led us to love ourselves more, to take care of ourselves and therefore yes to accept us Moreover.

In fact, more and more stars are making a fuss of dye and white hair (or gray if you prefer). From Letizia Ortiz to Andie MacDowell at the Cannes Film Festival, without forgetting Sarah Jessica Parker and, last but not least, Julia Roberts.

The actress was in fact spotted by Page Six (and then picked up by many Instagram profiles and fanbases) walking in the Upper East Side of New York with her husband Daniel Moder (she has been married to for 19 years) and a super look cute & casual complete with hair clips and silver locks.

Her hairlook, like that of Carrie’s Sex and the City, is characterized by very light shades – made with the technique of balayage – which blend perfectly with regrowth and natural white hair. The key thing? Focus on a cold blonde tone, which veers towards ash and platinum.

Sarah Jessica Parker “natural”: this is the chicest way to wear gray hair
Gray hair is on trend at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival
Ode to Letizia Ortiz and her tuft of white hair

