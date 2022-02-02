White hair regrowth, the best solution for browns

Blondes have advantages and there is no doubt about that. And we are not talking about the usual reasons that have fueled rivalry with brunettes – because it is said that those with golden hair are “sexier” or “men like them more” – rather we are referring to the luck they have when the moment in which i White hair. For them, hiding them in platinum, ash or honey locks is child’s play. Desperately seeking a camouflage effect, however camouflage gray strands almost fluorescent, on a piece of hair Black as onyx is, on the other hand, pure science fiction. And the more it seems impossible for one brunette being able to achieve this magic, the more the desire to cover with a permanent color that leaves no room for transparency increases.

Those who find themselves having to face the transformation of their hair into a (non) color, which unequivocally reveals age, is often not the type to compromise, and rather than embrace their natural hair, to exterminate regrowth, she becomes a slave to the dye every three weeks. The target? Cover it to the millimeter. But here comes the good news: there is a solution for the brown who wish to survive in a dignified way regrowth, just have an open attitude.

«In the world of Aldo Coppola we believe that hair coloring should not be transformative. By opening the scales and forcing the nature of the hair, irreversible damage can be done, our approach is to change the color by wrapping the stems from the outside, with direct pigments that cover the natural ones without altering them: this is the philosophy of the Infusion coloring system ” , so Mirko Fruzzetti hair stylist of the Aldo Coppola City life salon addresses the crucial question of full coverage on brown hair.

«If you proceed with a classic color, 100% covering, when the white hair begins to grow back, the detachment with the dyed part is even more clear and visible. To learn how to live with whites and survive regrowth, with less drama, we propose to do a natural color with henna or tone-on-tone water. If you use a copper henna, over a brown or black hair, the color on the dark part does not change and the effect is only polishing, while the white strands will be loaded with pigments creating lighter reflections in a dark and uniform hair. When the hair grows, the white will reappear, but the part dyed with thehenna it will remain colored, indeed having a lighter shade, it will create a degradé effect with the rest of the dark locks, with the optical effect of making the regrowth has disappeared. I recommend this type of coloring to those with 70% dark hair and 30% white, because being natural, based on Lawsone – a reddish-colored sugar which, when wet, sticks to the hair, wrapping it, and which must be mixed with other coloring herbs capable of extinguishing the red, to bring out only the warm browns – does not break the hair as the continuous chemical dyes do. The color acts only as a smartphone filter, it leans on the outside but does not penetrate and when the white grows back the bar effect is not accentuated, but a three-dimensionality is created in the hair that can accommodate possible lightening ».

