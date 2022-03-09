White House announces the entry of the digital dollar in the world of cryptocurrencies

Will the greenback change era? US President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday the launch of a project that seeks to create a “digital dollar”, the White House announced on Tuesday, a path in which they are already advancing, at different speeds, in several countries.

The president will sign an executive order directing his administration to give “the highest priority to the development and investigation of a potential central bank digital currency” (CBDC) for the United States, according to a statement.

“We have to be very, very careful in our analysis because the implications” in case of adopting the digital dollar “they would be very deep for the country, whose currency is the main world reserve currency,” highlighted a senior White House official, who remained anonymous, during a press conference.

The senior official also assured that the most advanced digital currency projects in other countries or currency zones “do not threaten” the dominance of the dollar, that ensures the United States a privileged place in world finance.

According to the White House, more than 100 countries have launched digital currencies or are considering doing so.

The United States has been studying the project for some time, but until now there had been no coordinated efforts to launch a digital dollar.

The worldwide rise of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and the growing use of digital payment systems have sparked interest in creating an official digital currency.

Coins and bills

Digital currency is the dematerialized equivalent of coins and bills, which are actually direct credits to central banks. So, if it is official, it could then be used without going through the intermediary of a bank, which is currently necessary for these digital currencies.

States want to avoid leaving space to private actors or foreign powers.

More broadly, the US president will also ask the federal administration to study the risks related to the development of cryptocurrencies, whether they are financial risks or security risks, such as their use for criminal purposes that threaten national security in some way.

A senior official assured that the US administration “will continue to strongly combat” any use of cryptocurrencies that serve “to avoid US sanctions and that also applies to Russia”, facing heavy Western sanctions since it invaded Ukraine.

The same source estimated, however, that in the case of Russia it does not think “that the use of cryptocurrencies is a viable means to evade financial sanctions.” that seek to separate the country from the world financial circuits.

The White House highlighted that, according to some studies, Around 16% of US adults invested in or used cryptocurrencies.

“The development of digital assets offers the opportunity for the United States to reinforce its dominance in finance and technology, but it also has important consequences for consumer protection, financial stability, national security and the environment,” the statement said. .

Mastercard joins the sanctions against Russia

The American card provider Mastercard announced that it has blocked several financial entities from its payment network in compliance with the sanctions imposed on Russia. “As a result of the sanction orders, we have blocked several financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network,” the company said in a statement.

In this way, Mastercard assured that it will continue to work with regulators in the coming days to fully comply with compliance obligations as they evolve.

Similarly, the US provider of payment methods pointed out that its cybernetics and intelligence and corporate security teams are working with governments and partners around the world to guarantee the stability, integrity and resistance of the systems, which function normally.

