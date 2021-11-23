White House, Biden plans to apply in 2024 – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina, Washington correspondent

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reported this on Monday 22 November. Yet a crucial part of public opinion does not give any credit to the incumbent president

There spokesman of the White House, Jen Psaki, announced that Joe Biden will reappear in the elections presidential of the 2024. Actually confirmation of what is the same president he had already said, publicly, in the past few weeks. For several days, however, many big names in the Democratic party they are getting excited. The rate of approval by Biden the lowest compared to its predecessors in recent history: 41%. At this point of the mandate only Donald Trump did worse than him. One was triggered in Washington internal discussion more and more explicit. President, 79 years old just completed, it will have 82 in 2024 and proposes to stay in government until86 birthday.

They are not seen on the horizon signs of recovery for its popularity. In 2021 it has already signed laws that distribute approximately 3 trillion dollars. Another 1,800 billion could arrive by Christmas, with the approval of the bill Build Back Better: a flow of investments and current spending for welfare And ecological transition. Yet it looks like one crucial part of public opinion, the decisive one for win the election, do not recognize him no credit. It would then be necessary to understand why Biden wanted force your hand. After all there was still time: at least until midterm vote for the renewal of the Room and a third of the Senate, scheduled for next November.

There first consideration, widely spread in Washington, that the leader of the White House has decided to stop the traffic in indiscretions and bring attention back to the present. How to say: I am I that said the agenda and the deadlines of the Democratic party. Useless waste energy to look for alternatives. At the same time, Biden seems to want to do it screen to his deputy, Kamala Harris, considered inadequate from a good part of the party for the role of number two. Let alone for the office of president. For the moment Kamala disappointed and possible candidates for challenge her in the primary of 2024. Among others: Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transport, already in the running in 2020; the failed governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams. Without forgetting that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2024 he will be 35 years old:minimum age to be elected president. As you can see, many suggestions, some probably unrealistic. But most of all a dynamic which promises to fuel a great one confusion. The last thing Biden needs today.