White House creates web page on COVID













TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES

The federal government has launched a new website, COVID.gov, which serves as a one-stop shop for all things coronavirus. There you can find everything from where to get vaccinated, testing and treatment options, to updates on the status of the virus in your community.

The website is available in English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese. Additionally, all tools on the site will be available through a national helpline (800-232-0233), which will provide help in more than 150 languages. The TTY number is 888-720-7489.

A White House fact sheet announcing the new site says “America is in a new time during the pandemic.” Reported cases of COVID-19 are falling toward the lowest levels of the pandemic, and many people “are returning to their more normal routines,” the announcement says. However, in order to stay on top of the virus, the Administration is repeating its request to Congress for an additional $22.5 million for treatment, supplies and other measures needed to continue fighting the virus.