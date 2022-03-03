White House launches ‘Test and Treat’ initiative against COVID-19

Starting this month, Americans will be able to go to their local pharmacy to get tested for COVID-19, and if they test positive, they will receive antiviral pills on the spot, at no cost.

President Biden announced the launch of the “Test to Treat” initiative (test and treatment) during the State of the Union address Tuesday night, and the White House detailed more about the program Wednesday as part of a broader plan to help citizens return to their normal routines as the country keep fighting the virus.

“The President’s National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that we are unveiling today will help us move forward safely, maintaining and building on the progress we’ve made over the past 13 months,” the U.S. Pandemic Response Coordinator said Wednesday. White House, Jeff Zients.

Last December, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of Pfizer’s antiviral pill, which reduces the chances of being hospitalized for a severe case of coronavirus by 90%.

There will be a million pills available this month, “and we will have more than double that in April,” Zients said. COVID-19 Comprehensive Response Stores are expected to open in hundreds of locations in the coming weeks, including at CVS, Walgreens and Kroger.

