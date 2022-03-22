White House press secretary has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 again and will not be accompanying President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that he took a test in preparation for Wednesday’s trip and tested positive.

He indicated that he will follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

The secretary said she had two “distanced meetings” with Biden on Monday and that, under CDC guidelines, the president is not considered a “close contact.”

He added that he revealed the result “for the sake of maximum transparency.”

Psaki sent the tweet and released a statement shortly before she was due to go to the White House briefing room for her daily briefing with reporters, accompanied by Jake Sullivan, the National Security Adviser and who was also scheduled to participate in the briefing. travel.

But after a brief wait, Chris Meagher, deputy press secretary, introduced Sullivan to reporters and held the briefing himself.

Psaki reported that he will not accompany Biden to Belgium, where there will be meetings with European leaders on the Ukrainian crisis, nor to Poland, a country that borders Ukraine and has hosted millions of Ukrainian refugees.

The official indicated that, thanks to being fully vaccinated, she has only mild symptoms. She added that under White House COVID-19 guidelines, she will work from home for five days and get tested again after which, if she tests negative, she will return to the office.

It is the second time the virus has forced Psaki to cancel official trips with Biden. Last year he did not accompany him to Rome and Glasgow, Scotland.