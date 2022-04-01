White House spokeswoman will resign her position, here she reasoned

The White House spokeswoman, Jen Psakiis about to leave his post to work at the MSNBC television channel, several US media announced this Friday, including Axios, the CNN channel and the New York Times.

The White House declined to comment on the intentions of the “press secretary”, absent from the meeting room for several days due to a positive COVID-19 test.

According to Axios, the first to reveal the information, Jen Psaki43, is in talks with MSNBC, a progressive network that has already recruited Vice President Kamala Harris’s former spokeswoman, Symone Sanders.

According to CNN, Psaki will remain in office until the popular “White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner,” which will take place on April 30, after two editions were canceled due to the pandemic.

The current presidential spokeswoman had let it be known in the spring of 2021 that she intended to hold this extremely exposed position for about another year, explaining that she wanted to spend more time with her two young children.

After holding various government positions during Barack Obama’s two terms, Psaki joined CNN in 2017 as a political commentator. Then, in November 2020, she was part of the so-called “transition” team, responsible for preparing the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House.