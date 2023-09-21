White Lies in Mexico: tickets, setlist, a fleeting store and coexistence with their fans

The band originally from London returns to Mexico with 3 dates. (@whiteliesmusic)

September continues to be a month full of concerts and celebrations, in addition to national holidays, international artists and bands such as Ghost, Garbage, Sam Smith, Post Malone and Those Missing have already paraded in the most important venues of Mexico City . ,

this Wednesday white lieThe band, originally from London, will perform this September 20 Pepsi Center The WTC is located in the office of Mayor Benito Juárez in Mexico City.

led indie rock group Harry McVeigh, is ready to make its triumphant return to Mexico in a very special and unforgettable show for the most passionate fans. Singer and guitarist, November 19 charles cave (bassist and backing vocalist) and jack lawrence-brown (Drums) was his best performance before a packed house in the twelfth edition of crown capital CDMX.

“This was the biggest audience we’ve ever performed to,” Londoners said from the festival’s main stage.

This band originally from London returns to Mexico with 3 concerts. (@whiteliesmusic)

The group was formed in 2007 and was previously known as Fear of flyingThe years passed and he gradually established himself as one of the great exponents of English indie rock. They currently have 6 full-length albums, to lose one’s life…(2009), religious rites (2011), big tv (2013), Friend (2016), five (2019) and As I try not to break Launched in 2022 and with which they return to present it in Mexico.

The day before their show at the Pepsi Center, White Lies released a… pop up store – temporary store – and at the opening they organized a coexistence with fans, The appointment was on Tuesday, September 19 in the Juarez neighborhood of CDMX.

“All our love to hundreds of you they were made in the rain For today’s pop-up store. “We loved meeting so many of you, we are so excited for tomorrow’s concert,” he wrote via his Instagram account.

It is worth remembering that the group was presented at Corona Capital 2022 Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome, where they probably had a very different repertoire than the one they presented tonight. Well, since it is a solo concert, the topics vary and the setlist can be longer than at a festival.

On September 19, White Lies signed autographs and held a small gathering with their Mexican fans. (@whiteliesmusic)

Death

farewell to the fairgrounds

our love is going again

i don’t want to go to mars

hurt my heart

time to give

is my love enough

step out

to lose one’s life

big tv

morning in la

Tokyo

bigger than us

Some songs that have also been played live but were removed from the list of selected songs a year earlier:

unfinished business

trouble in america

break day

Am I really going to die?

Tickets are still available through the ticket office ticketmaster For 3 dates in CDMX, Monterrey and Jalisco.