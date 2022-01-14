White Line 1st January, Resia Pass, Vallelunga, lake, Belpiano, Maseben

The conductor is once again in Trentino to visit, among others, the Maseben refuge and the Belpiano ski area.

On Saturday 1 January 2022, a new episode of White Line. The appointment is at 15:20 on Rai 1.

Massimiliano Ossini after having visited Canazei, moves to Resia, in Val Venosta, also in Trentino Alto Adige. There are to accompany him on his journey Giulia Capocchi and ski guide Lino Zani.

White Line 1 January 2022, Maseben refuge

In the episode of January 1st Massimiliano Ossini comes to Resia, in Val Venosta. Together with Lino Zani climbs the summit of the Terminal, which is al border between Switzerland and Austria. Its peak reaches 2652 meters from the sea ​​level.

The tenant then moves to the Maseben refuge, in the heart of Vallelunga, which is surrounded by the unspoiled nature. Here he meets some members of theastronomical observatory, which is the only one in all of western South Tyrol, where you can to observe close the constellations. Visitors can reach the property via the shuttle service and can participate in guided tours. L’Observatory is conceived by Astronomer Norbert Span.

White Line, Lake Resia

The next stage of Massimiliano Ossini’s journey is the Resia lake, characterized by the submerged bell tower. It represents all that remains of the‘ancient inhabited center, which was (deliberately) absorbed by the waters of the lake during the fifties. The telling of the story of Curon is enriched by the testimony of Mrs. Theresia.

Following the conductor reaches the Belpiano ski area which is made up of 10 ski lifts and beyond 60 km of slopes. Each year it draws hundreds of fans of skiing, snowboarding and freestyle. Space also for trekking lovers which can go a long way itineraries on foot or with snowshoes.

In Resia it is also possible to practice it snowkiting. It is one winter sport in which the participants use traction kites to do tow on multiple icy surfaces. You can use the scii but also the classics snowboards.

White Line, Vallelunga

TO Vallelunga Linea Bianca cameras arrive in a suggestive mountain farm to tell about its peculiarities. They then move to one natural track, formed by a 10 km ring that crosses forests of clothes and larch trees, where it is practiced cross country skiing.

The high altitude track of Vallelunga welcomed numerous national and international sports competitions. It also represents a ideal destination not just for the professionals of this discipline but also for beginners.

In addition to the landscape beauties of the territories, the transmission also dedicates space to culture and traditions. In fact, Vallelunga celebrates theancient ritual of fumigation for bless the houses, the animals and their stables. Finally, they are provided to viewers of the valuable advice to prepare some excellent donuts with apricot jam.