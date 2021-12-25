White Line 25 December, Trentino, Canazei, Val di Fassa, Fuciade

In the appointment broadcast on Christmas Day, Massimiliano Ossini arrives in Canazei, in Val di Fassa, in the heart of Trentino Alto Adige.

Saturday 25th December, on Christmas day, a new episode of White Line. The appointment is up Rai 1 at 15.20. The program is led by Massimiliano Ossini with Giulia Capocchi. Next to them also the ski guide Lino Zani. In the first episode Ossini had visited Sicily. Today, however, it is located in Trentino Alto Adige, in Val di Fassa.

White Line December 25, Trentino Alto Adige

In the episode of December 25th Massimiliano Ossini reaches the summit of the Catinaccio. The mountain group is located at 2,981 meters above sea level Val di Tires in South Tyrol and Val di Fassa in Trentino. In Val di Fassa next to Ossini there is Lino Zani which illustrates to viewers the particularities of this mountain.

The conductor then moves to Verre. This is the fhighest ration in the whole of Trentino. Here he meets the lady Maria Teresa and her family who have been dealing with the barley harvest using some traditional tools.

Next stop on the journey is Penia di Canazei. In the company of the farmer and the milk producer Nicola Eccel, Ossini discovers one of the ancient traditions of the place. And the sumenter, a propitiatory rite aimed at blessing not only of houses but also of stables and animals. Among the ingredients used in the ritual a pine branch, frankincense and holy water.

White Line, Canazei

Massimiliano Ossini not only talks about the landscape beauties of the place but also deals with the safety in the mountains. Indeed it reaches the soldiers of the Alpine Training Center of the State Police. Here training activities are carried out for the ain charge of controlling the slopes and the safety of users. The members of the Training Center also focus on new anti covid rules to be respected for the use of the ski area.

The conductor then moves into thethe frozen arena of Canazei to interview Marco Liberatore. He is the coach of Fassa Falcons, or the Val di Fassa hockey team. It tells of the triumphs and records of a small team that in a few years, thanks to talent and sacrifice, has given great champions to this sport on ice.

Fuciade, San Pellegrino Pass

In the episode of December 25 Massimiliano Ossini also arrives in locality Fuciade. Achieves a characteristic refuge to meet theeconomist and agronomist Andrea Segrè which provides valuable advice for limit food waste especially during the Christmas period.

In fact, it is estimated that every year in the most developed countries are thrown away in the waste almost two million tons of food while in the poorer ones the inhabitants are not even able to cover their own daily requirement.

The last leg of the journey is the San Pellegrino Pass, which is 11 km from Moena, to admire the spectacle of Circensema, a group of jugglers from Fassa.