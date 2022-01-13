White Line 8 January, Umbria, Castelluccio, Colfiorito, Monte Peglia

The conductor arrives in the Umbrian territory to explore the plain of Castelluccio, Colfiorito and the San Venanzo Volcanological Park.

Saturday 8 January 2022, it is back on the air White Line with a new tipAll items. The appointment is at 15:20 on Rai 1.

Seven days ago Massimiliano Ossini he scoured Resia Pass, in Trentino Alto Adige. Today, however, it moves to central Italy, in Umbria. The conductor is joined by Giulia Capocchi and ski guide Lino Zani.

White Line 8 January, Umbria

In the episode broadcast on January 8th Massimiliano Ossini arrives in Umbria to visit the Monte Cucco cave, which is characterized by stalactites and stalagmites, labyrinths, tunnels and passages. It extends beyond 30 km and reaches a depth of 900 meters. Visitors can tackle three different routes, called Discovery, Crossing and Adventure. The cave also consists of 4 different access points.

The handler then reaches theUniversity of the Original Men of Costacciaro, which deals with the care and protection of the territory in favor of the next generations.

With the support of a mountain guide, Ossini also reaches the top of the Redeemer, which is located at border between Umbria and Marche. The mountain reaches an altitude of 2,448 meters above sea level. The summit can be reached through some trails, accessible on foot.

White Line, Piana di Castelluccio

The next stage of the trip to Umbria is the Plain of Castelluccio. There valley was born from the drying up of a lake and its surface is about 15 km². It is also formed by the Pian Grande, Pian Piccolo and Pian Perduto. The Piana di Castelluccio is famous for its flowering during which the natural landscape it becomes colorful due to the presence of poppies, cornflowers, daisies to other flowers.

Massimiliano Ossini also deals withhorse breeding with the Brandimarte family, specialized in this sector for generations.

Umbria is also there ideal destination for the trekking enthusiasts, which can find numerous paths and trails.

Colfiorito, Monte Peglia Nature Reserve

The Linea Bianca journey continues a Colfiorito, fraction of the municipality of Foligno. The main feature is the high altitude swamp. Are approximately 100 hectares of tin which have been declared “Wetland of international importance” from the Ramsar convention which was signed by several countries in 1971.

In fact, Colfiorito represents thehabitat of numerous species of mammals, reptiles, fish and amphibians. But also of butterflies and many variety of birds who also choose these places for nesting.

The next stop is instead Monte Peglia Nature Reserve, which is included between the municipalities of San Venanzo, Ficulle, Parrano and Orvieto. The Regional Park hosts a conspicuous variety of flora and fauna. Space also to the San Venanzo Volcanological Park, where Massimiliano Ossini deals with 3 small volcanoes, active about 265,000 years ago, reaching a diameter of 500 meters.