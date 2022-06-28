White linen shirt, the infallible basic that is not lacking in the wardrobe of fashion experts

A top in white is an essential garment in every season. But as usual, each season has its own. We could say that winter is for white sweaterswhether from cashmere or thick knit. Autumn and spring (also known as the halftime), is for White shirts. and the summer for white T-Shirt and lately the famous tank topwhich lovers of minimalist style have elevated to the category of essential basic.

But it turns out the summer It is also the quintessential season for one of our favorite fabrics due to its simplicity and elegance, the linen. And therefore the linen shirts They are currently at their peak. But if we have to stay with one, it would undoubtedly be the white one (or its derivatives), which for years has become the star garment of the most stylish women.

You only need a pair of jeans (short or long) and a white linen shirt with the sleeves slightly rolled up to have the look most timeless of summer, which is combined with flat sandals or espadrilles for the day, and sandals with infinity heels for the night. But its use does not end there, and its versatility is such that it can also be worn as a blouse over swimsuits and bikinis on the beach, one of the uses that the divas of the golden Hollywood era have used the most while they spent the summer in such idyllic destinations as Monica or the Costa Azul.

And we still have another use, like the one you taught us just a few days ago Emily Ratajkowskiconsisting of wear it as pajamasbut not only to have breakfast on the porch of your house, but also to go down to the beach.

Linen shirt with pocket, from Zara (25.95 euros)

Zara linen shirt with pocket PHOTO: zara

100% linen shirt in off-white, by Mango (22.99 euros)

100% linen shirt in off-white, by Mango PHOTO: Mango

H&M oversize linen shirt (29.99 euros)

H&M oversize linen shirt PHOTO: H&M

Fit-cut linen shirt, by Arket (59 euros)

Fit-cut linen shirt, by Arket PHOTO: Arket

White short-sleeved linen shirt by COS (59 euros)

White short-sleeved linen shirt by COS PHOTO: COS

Convinced that it will be one of the garments that we will resort to the most this vacation (in addition to the fact that it does not take up anything, and is perfect to carry in the suitcase), we wanted to review some of our main stores to find the most classic and timeless that we can have.