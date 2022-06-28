Entertainment

White linen shirt, the infallible basic that is not lacking in the wardrobe of fashion experts

A top in white is an essential garment in every season. But as usual, each season has its own. We could say that winter is for white sweaterswhether from cashmere or thick knit. Autumn and spring (also known as the halftime), is for White shirts. and the summer for white T-Shirt and lately the famous tank topwhich lovers of minimalist style have elevated to the category of essential basic.

But it turns out the summer It is also the quintessential season for one of our favorite fabrics due to its simplicity and elegance, the linen. And therefore the linen shirts They are currently at their peak. But if we have to stay with one, it would undoubtedly be the white one (or its derivatives), which for years has become the star garment of the most stylish women.

You only need a pair of jeans (short or long) and a white linen shirt with the sleeves slightly rolled up to have the look most timeless of summer, which is combined with flat sandals or espadrilles for the day, and sandals with infinity heels for the night. But its use does not end there, and its versatility is such that it can also be worn as a blouse over swimsuits and bikinis on the beach, one of the uses that the divas of the golden Hollywood era have used the most while they spent the summer in such idyllic destinations as Monica or the Costa Azul.

