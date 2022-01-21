White Lotus 2, unveiled the all-Italian setting of the second season

The long awaited second season of White Lotus will take place… drum roll, right in our beautiful country, in Italy. Created, written and directed by Mike White, The White Lotus premiered on HBO in July 2021 and simultaneously on Sky and NOW in Italy.

The first season told in detail and in-depth the stories of a collection of guests spoiled and overly pampered by employees harassed and exhausted by the same, all this in the luxury resort in Hawaii from which I take the title of the series.

The cast is truly stellar and has seen the participation of Connie Britton, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn among many others. Following the immense success of the first season, HBO announced that The White Lotus would return with The White Lotus, a highly anticipated second season and anthology series in a new location, but we still didn’t know where.

Now we know that the second season of The White Lotus will take place in Italy. Filming will take place in Taormina, the beautiful tourist resort in Sicily. A source close to the show said that once again it will be one of the Four Seasons Hotel properties that will transform into the fictional White Lotus luxury chain, most notably the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace. While the filming schedule is yet to be confirmed, the hotel is currently closed to guests until April, so that we can organize and proceed with the production of The White Lotus 2.

In addition to the new filming location, the second season of The White Lotus introduces a new cast of characters, with the exception of Jennifer Coolidge, who returns in the role of Tanya McQuoid. The White Lotus 2 will star Michael Imperioli in the role of Dominic Di Grasso, who travels with his father Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham) and his newly graduated son (Adam DiMarco). Aubrey Plaza also joins the cast as Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and friends. Other White Lotus 2 cast announcements include Tom Hollander as the former British licensee Quentin and Haley Lu Richardson as Portia, accompanying his boss.

Season one ended on a rather somber note when a body was loaded onto the departing flight, with hotel staff ready to welcome the new wave of insufferable guests. When we return for a second season we will be in a completely different place, with a whole new cast but it is very likely that the dynamics that so excited the audience of the first season will bring us back that note of heavy frustration in witnessing the superficiality that captures the attention and makes you think about the actions that we often think are right.

