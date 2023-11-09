White Lotus manufacturer’s ‘supersized’ S3 tease will excite fans

Mike White promised that the third season of his hit HBO show, The White Lotus, will be ‘supersized’ and ‘longer, bigger, crazier.’

The upcoming third season of The White Lotus is still a ways away. Creator Mike White recently revealed about the upcoming third season of the HBO hit.

A “Supersized” Season

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, White teased an increased scale for the third season. “It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” he revealed. “It’s going to be long, big and crazy. “I don’t know what people will think, but I’m extremely excited, so at least for my own barometer, it’s a good thing… I’m extremely excited about the content of the season.”

He said he hopes to start rolling cameras on Season 3 “early in the year.” Of course, the status of the SAG-AFTRA strike plays a role in that decision.

The White Lotus follows the adventures of guests at the titular hotel. It is a dark comedy that satirizes the disputes between different classes. The first season took place in Maui and the second season took place in Sicily.

Mike White assembled all-star groups of actors for both seasons. The first season featured a cast including Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Molly Shannon, Steve Zahn, Sidney Sweeney, and Jennifer Coolidge (who will return for the second season).

Season 2 featured (mostly) new cast members. Aubrey Plaza led the group which included F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Will Sharp and Tom Hollander were also included.

Throughout its run, The White Lotus has received 43 Emmy nominations. Of these, he has won 10. It’s one of HBO’s most popular properties, and it will be exciting to see who White casts in the third “supersized” season.