‘White Lotus’ star Alexandra Daddario wants to live on an island with this surprising celebrity she’s ‘infatuated’ with

Alexandra Daddario has had exciting travel experiences filming on location for roles baywatch, white lotus And, recently, Mayfair Witches. However, he doesn’t have any iconic co-stars like his dream travel companion Jennifer Coolidge, Zac Efron Or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

We caught up with Daddario at a Hilton and American Express event in New York City on Wednesday, November 8 to celebrate the new upgraded Hilton Honors American Express Surpass and Aspire cards. Daddario, who was the evening’s host, was set to talk about travel, shopping and other topics inspired by the benefits of the new Hilton Honors American Express Card.

On the subject of travel, Daddario told us her dream travel companion is a fellow actress Megan Fox, “I’ve been obsessed with Megan Fox lately,” Daddario told us. “I’d love to know what she thinks about things. “I feel like he has a lot of great stories.”

If Fox is unavailable, Daddario has another option in mind, albeit a cheeky one. Daddario joked, “You know, I would love to live on an island with such an attractive guy.” “I guess I’m married so I can’t say that.” Daddario married film producer Andrew Form in 2022.

Fox’s independent nature may appeal to Daddario, who says she likes to travel with people who are free and go with the flow. “It’s really great to travel with one of my best friends, Morgan. “She doesn’t take anything too seriously, she’s spontaneous and adventurous.”

The actress, who also gushed about her new partnership that as a longtime Amex card holder, she was excited to work with the brand, is a seasoned traveler who told Us she was excited to get the chance to go on an “adventure.” Like to travel for. ” “See things and get perspective on things and be in really great places.”

The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass and Aspire cards offer new ways to earn points on everyday spending, including generous credits for online retail purchases and Hilton stays and essential travel services like car rentals and flights.

As Daddario says, “You get a lot of extra points every time you’re at home and you’re grocery shopping or you’re shopping online, anything that helps you toward your next stay with Hilton.” Moves closer and you can stay for free and “travel more and see more places.”

