“White Lotus” star Murray Bartlett talks about the shocking ending

You know Murray Bartlett What everyone thinks white lotus Conclusion. He didn’t even see it coming while he was reading the script. But in the end, he thinks the ending of Armond, his character in the HBO series of songs, was “cool”.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Bartlett told BuzzFeed News. “There’s a part of me that says, ‘I want to keep playing this character forever, does he have to die?’ But at the same time, I feel it’s a great ending for this character. It’s so good that it was so unexpected. I like that kind of shock value. I also feel that he is a victim of this whole nightmare of this type of micro-society or a microcosm of a community that is somehow connected to it. It is equally sick and scary. “

While there is no main character in the stellar cast, including Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, and Natasha Rothwell, Armond is more present from the first episode of the series. white lotus. He interacts with every guest and staff member, giving them plenty of screen time, arguably the number one factor in the chaos on the show, and often the focus of everyone’s drama, if not himself. Bartlett described him as the leader of the gang.

“It’s this kind of connection, in a way, between all the stories,” he said. Armond’s role as a unifying element makes it all the more incisive when hotel guest Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) stabs him in the chest in the closing minutes of the season.

After five episodes of tension between the two — starting with the resort manager not booking Shane and his new wife Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) into the promised and desired “Pineapple Suite” —Armond bursts into the couple’s room, defecates Shane. packed the bag, and then hides in a closet when Shin returns to the room. Armond tries to sneak out unnoticed, but Shane hears an intruder and grabs a knife and stabs him before he can successfully free himself.

“The moment after his death, after the pain and trauma had somehow subsided, there was a kind of release for him. It’s like, thank God, I got out of it, ”he said. “I mean, it’s kind of a nightmare, and I think it’s only fair that there is someone who is literally a victim of this because I believe in this system that we either die inside or, in Armond’s case, being the kind of extreme it is. who dies physically “.

Despite the opening scene of the first episode, which led viewers to believe that Shane’s wife was dead, speculation about who the body was in the coffin has spread from episode to episode, but in hindsight, c ‘is a warning: we witness Armond’s self-destructive behavior, and there is a moment when Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), the hotel spa manager, wakes him up in her car saying, “I thought you were dead.” There was so much suspense along the way, Bartlett said, that it was impossible for viewers to be sure of anything until the very end.

“I think for the audience there are little hints that it might be like this, but you also see other people along that path and then they drop out. I think there is always a possibility. It’s very well written that way, ”Bartlett said. He loses his shit, has serious addiction problems and doesn’t feel well. “

Bartlett said that despite Shane’s hostile role, filming with Lacey was a highlight, saying it’s “cool” when “someone with so much sweetness can play that kind of character.” Last minute on screen together, after all the tensions and build-up over the course of the season, Bartlett said there’s a lot of artistic choreography.

Loading... Advertisements

“When someone closes a door,” he said, “another door opens and I have to look outside as he looks away, and then quickly go back inside.” “When he sneaks into the corridor, unbeknownst to both of us, he’s about to stab me. There is only normal tension because we cannot see each other and we are waiting for this to happen. “

While Armond ultimately doesn’t fare well, all the wealthy whites involved in the resort network do, leaving the dispossessed and non-whites in their wavering orbit. Looks like Shane doesn’t get into trouble and heads to the airport after his opponent kills the hotel manager. Tanya McQuaid (College) leaves the island without actually funding Belinda’s independent business as promised. The Mossbacher family leaves as a hotel employee and Native Hawaiian Kai (Kekoa Kekumano) are in trouble for trying to steal from their locker.

“There is a big difference between the guests and the people at the lower end of this pyramid,” Bartlett noted. But nobody really wins.

“On a superficial level, guests escape unscathed and move on with their lives, but we have seen it in their lives. It’s kind of a nightmare, ”he said. Yes, they have it all, but they look pretty miserable on a basic level, even though they have a lot of stuff and can somehow cover it up with a lot of nonsense. But there is a depth in their suffering, perhaps ”.

However, Bartlett pointed out that the suffering of special guests is not the same as that of the staff.

“It’s not a nightmare to take your land, or have no money, or send you to jail for being put in this stupid situation, or… that Belinda is being exploited and unable to go on,” he said.

But it supports everything in white lotusHe added that the fact that the whole system is a mess is ultimately not good for anyone.

“These characters may think they are fine, but there is a deep level of suffering in all of this.”