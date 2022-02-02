White Night, Joseph Gordon-Levitt will play Jim Jones in the film about the Jonestown massacre

The terrifying history of the People’s Temple will never cease to draw media attention to itself: the grisly events that led to the mass suicide of Jonestown are cloaked in an eerie charm that makes them perfect for television or film storytelling, such as proves the announcement of this White Night.

The film announced in these hours will be based on the story of Deborah Layton (here played by Chloe Grace Moretz), a survivor of the community founded by Jim Jones: this time, to give a face to the founder of the People’s Temple Joseph Gordon-Levitt (We remind you that Leonardo DiCaprio will also play Jim Jones in a film completely focused on his figure).

Directed by Anne Sewitsky, the film will be based on William Wheeler’s script: “Venturing into Jim Jones’s magnetic orbit via the gaze of an idealistic young woman reminds us that we all could fall victims of extremism, should the right circumstances arise. Anne’s point of view will make White Night a propulsive, immersive experience, the definitive portrait of a timeless story“were the words of production president Ashley Fox.

Recently, we remind you, Joseph Gordon-Levitt appeared as the founder of Uber in Super Pumped.