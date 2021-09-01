White Night of Libraries and Fenogliana Marathon in a single weekend in Alba, from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 September – www.ideawebtv.it

The second weekend of September, from Friday 10 to Sunday 12, will be entirely dedicated to literature and reading thanks to the eleventh edition of the White Night of the Libraries and the Fenogliana Marathon which will once again be in attendance.

To open the program will be a special preview that will take place at the Teatro Sociale “G. Busca ”Friday 10 September 2021, at 9.00 pm: the writer and psychiatrist Paolo Crepet will give a lectio magistralis starting from his latest book Beyond the Tempest (Mondadori editions).

A meeting to analyze the consequences that the pandemic has brought with it and to tell how the period we have lived and are still living will affect our future. The “lesson” will focus in particular on the psychological situation of families, taking into consideration the effects of distance learning and those generated by smart working.

Admission to the evening is free, but you must be in possession of the green pass and book at tel. 0173 292470-471 or to the email addressenone.teatrosociale@comune.alba.cn.it

The White Night of the Libraries and the Fenogliana Marathon, organized by the Culture Department of the Municipality of Alba together with the Beppe Fenoglio Study Center, will both take place in the courtyard of the Maddalena, the heart of the historic city center.

The eleventh edition of the White Night of the Libraries starts on Saturday 11 September 2021 at 5.15 pm with an appointment curated by the L’Incontro bookshop during which the Arvangia cultural association, which has collaborated with L’Incontro for over twenty years, will illustrate the latest issue of the magazine Langhe – Culture and Territory, to be released in September 2021. Professor Donato Bosca, honorary president of the association, will open the afternoon.

To follow, at 6.15 pm, the La Torre bookshop presents the writer Emiliano Gucci to tell about his novel The soul mates (Feltrinelli publisher), released in April 2021: a story full of tension that investigates the mystery of twinning as far as it knows how to become obscure and unspeakable. The protagonist of the story, Fausto, is recalled by his father, during a vacation with his wife Bianca, because the twin has done “a bad thing, a serious thing” and Fausto cannot escape the question. Meanwhile, his wife Bianca also decides to join her sister Azzurra, who appears as her opposite, thus giving life to a choral intertwining of double stories.

The honorable duelists or the mystery of the widow Siemens, this is the title of the novel, published by La Nave di Teseo, which will be presented at 8.30 pm by the Milton Library with the participation of the writer and journalist Giorgio Dell’Arti.

It is the tragicomic and surreal story of a news episode that inflamed Italy in the 1910s. At the center of the events is the relationship between General Tancredi Saletta and Eleonora Füssli, young widow of the heir of the German giant Siemens. When the general dies, the relationship comes to light, but above all it is discovered that the charming lady also has enigmatic relations with other representatives of the army: is she an Austro-German spy?

Saturday ends at 9.30 pm with the Mondadori bookshop and the writer Davide Mosca who, in dialogue with the journalist of La Stampa Cristina Borgogno, presents his latest novel Amare una volta (Salani publisher): a story of family and love, traditions and rebellion, set in the Langhe at the end of the war. A hymn to the power of passion, in a time when loving each other meant making drastic choices, often poised between life and death.

Sunday 12 September 2021, the morning will be entirely dedicated to the public of the little ones thanks to the reading and creativity workshops organized by the Marameo Library and the San Paolo Library.

At 10.30 am, the Marameo bookshop, together with the illustrator Leonora Camusso, will make the participating children discover the many animals that live on our planet, narrating the Atlas of biodiversity series (Sassi publisher).

Immediately after, at 11.30, the San Paolo bookshop proposes the kamishibai version of the book What do I have in my head? (Artebambini publisher). The author of the story, Valentina Torchia, will tell about the little girl Eva who has a head full of images, but also of a box of colored pencils to be able to draw.

Both events are for a maximum of 15 participants each.

To take part in the single meeting, you must be in possession of the green pass and book, referring to the bookstores.

Furthermore, on the occasion of the White Night of the Libraries, the Civic Library “G. Ferrero ”will also remain open on Saturday afternoon from 17.00 to 23.00 and on Sunday morning from 10.00 to 12.30, while the Civic Museum“ F. Eusebio ”will extend the hours on Saturday until 11.00 pm.

The weekend will close with the Fenogliana Marathon, the opening moment of the “Resistance in memory 2021” billboard, which will start at 3.00 pm on Sunday 12 September 2021.

For this edition, Beppe Fenoglio’s fantastic tales have been chosen, curated by Luca Bufano. The texts have been recovered from the folders of the Alba Fund and show an unpublished and unpredictable Fenoglio, author of tales of sea and war, set in past centuries, which also reveal the writer’s interest in the fantastic genre and in particular for Edgar Allan Poe.

Introducing the readings will be the Turin writer Fabio Geda, author of books for adults and children, among the best known In the sea there are crocodiles and Story of a son. Round trip (both Baldini & Castoldi publisher). The musical accompaniment will be by the Brescian singer-songwriter Alessandro Sipolo.

To participate in the Fenogliana Marathon it is also mandatory to be in possession of the green pass.